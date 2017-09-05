Illinois See Fewer Cases of West Nile, Caution Still Advised

Associated Press
<> on June 29, 2012 in Pleasant Hill, California.
PLEASANT HILL, CA - JUNE 29: Gambusia affinis, more commonly known as mosquito fish, are seen swimming in a bag before being released in a neglected pool infested with mosquitos at a foreclosed home on June 29, 2012 in Pleasant Hill, California. As reports of mosquitoes with West Nile virus are increasing across the country and several people have been confirmed to be infected by the potentially dangerous disease, the Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is testing mosquito larvae found in standing water throughout the county and is using mosquito fish and BVA Larvacide oils to eradicate the pest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois public health experts say they’re seeing fewer human cases of the West Nile virus this summer but still ask residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites, which cause the infection.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health tells the Springfield Journal-Register that fewer pools of mosquitoes and fewer dead birds across Illinois are testing positive for the virus this year compared to last year. She says the state has received 16 reported human cases so far this year compared to the nearly 90 statewide this time last year.

Cases of West Nile were also found in St. Louis County this summer.

Officials urge the public to keep taking steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

Dr. David Warren says 20 to 30 percent of people with West Nile may get a fever that makes them feel weak and get muscle aches.

