Jeff City Moves Towards St. Louis Merger Vote

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Before debate even begins about a city-county merger in St. Louis, could state legislators take the decision away from local voters? Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn says yes, talk is increasing about that.
READ MORE: Opposition Rises on City-County Merger
“I hate to say it, but the way you’d pass something in Jeff City is, ‘If you want to stick it to St. Louis, vote for this,” he says. “I think it’s a very dangerous precedent to set to go to Jefferson city and redraw the line of a city and a county.”
Faughn Says put the shoe on the other foot, and a lot of these out-state legislators who’re giddy about forcing St. Louis to merge would be very unhappy if St. Louis tried to force, say, Joplin to merge with Jasper county.