Man Breaks World Record for Most Beer Mugs Held at Once

Filed Under: Beer, Oktoberfest, Oliver Strümpfel, World Records

If you are training for Oktoberfest, you may want to take notes from a man that just broke the latest record for carrying the most beer mugs at once.

Oliver Strümpfel set the world record for highest number of beer mugs carried over a distance of 40 meters.

According to The Guardian, the Bavarian tax inspector carried 29 full, liter-sized glasses of beer. He completed the feat at one of Bavaria’s oldest beer festivals.

Strümpfel said, “I have been training since February three or four times a week in the gym. I have not yet reached my limit.”

He set a record in 2010 with 21 glasses and in 2014 with 25 glasses.

Related Link: Study Says, Drinking Beer May Lead To Mental Clarity

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen