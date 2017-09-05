Man Breaks World Record for Most Beer Mugs Held at Once

If you are training for Oktoberfest, you may want to take notes from a man that just broke the latest record for carrying the most beer mugs at once.
Oliver Strümpfel set the world record for highest number of beer mugs carried over a distance of 40 meters.
According to The Guardian, the Bavarian tax inspector carried 29 full, liter-sized glasses of beer. He completed the feat at one of Bavaria’s oldest beer festivals.
Strümpfel said, “I have been training since February three or four times a week in the gym. I have not yet reached my limit.”
He set a record in 2010 with 21 glasses and in 2014 with 25 glasses.
