Mehlville Fire Dept. Gets Real Life Training

MEHLVILLE (KMOX) – Like most fire departments, Mehlville firefighters go through drills but usually they are using props. Right now, the department is using an existing building for training.

Nazareth Living Center in south St. Louis county is going to demolish a five story apartment building at its assisted living campus. They worked with Mehlville on the timing of the demolition to set up the training before the building comes down. Assistant fire chief Dan Lafata say firefighters will get to work on skills they normally wouldn’t, including working in spaces with limited access and long hallways.

“We have nine days that we’re scheduled to be there, and that’s three days for each of our three shifts. Each day, each session will be something a little bit different so that we can engage all of our firefighters and our paramedics and different skill sets,” he says.

Lafata says the department will save about $15 thousand in training costs using the building. Nazareth will replace it with a new 6-bed assisted living facility to be completed in late 2018.

