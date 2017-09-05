MICDS Students’ Offensive Private Messages Made Public, May Face Expulsion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated at 3:15 p.m. – Head of the Upper School, Scott Small and members of the Black Student Union at MICDS, spoke during a Tuesday morning assembly at the school. It was organized after a private group message containing repeated use of the “n” word by MICDS students was made public, Sunday afternoon.

One student said: “While we are dumbfounded by the ignorance and hatefulness of the situation, we take confidence in knowing that our community is better than this.”

MICDS posted parts of that assembly on YouTube:

Multiple MICDS students could be expelled, after a private group message containing repeated use of the “n” word was made public, Sunday afternoon. Lisa Lyle, head of the school says an investigation has begun, which could take “several days to work through.”

A student at MICDS, Dillion Scott tweeted screenshots of a group message from Snapchat, that he and some of his classmates were included in. Lyle told KMOX she was “embarrassed” when she read through the posts.

KMOX has edited the images to cover the eight times the “n” word was used, and to censor other vulgar language. The students names and a photo has also been covered:

Multiple student did ask for the offensive language to stop. One person even left the group multiple times, but was added back by another member of the group.

One of the members stated: “Shoot guys does anyone know how to send in their applications for the KKK? Mine won’t sumbmit (sic).”

Lyle posted a long letter to the school’s website, saying the students involved could be expelled.

“As Head of School at MICDS, allow me to be the first to say that I am both broken-hearted and deeply offended by the acts of these few students, which have profoundly impacted members of our community and beyond. These inflammatory postings are clearly inconsistent with the MICDS mission and our community’s values. We cannot and do not condone or tolerate racial slurs or hate speech. Such acts and words have no place in our school community,” Lyle stated in the letter.

KMOX spoke to Rosalyn Lenoir, the head of the African American support committee, which is a group made up of parents at MICDS.

“I don’t think that her words were just fluff, to kind of appease certain groups of people,” “I really think that the school has the kids best interests and they are really trying to work on diversity issues and they are really trying to work on teaching the kids what to say and what’s right.”

Lenoir has one child who is a current student at MICDS, and another graduated from the school this past spring. She says she is on the fence when asked if the students in the group message should be expelled, but says the discipline “should sting a little.”

On Tuesday, the Head of the Upper School, Scott Small will speak to the entire student body at the Upper School “to reiterate our expectations for student behavior, and for student leadership to express their own condemnation of the attitudes expressed in these postings.”

