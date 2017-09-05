Missouri Task Force 1 Leaves Texas

Houston, TX (KMOX) They’ve packed up their equipment and are now headed back to Missouri. The FEMA team, Missouri Task Force 1 deployment for Hurricane Harvey has ended and the team of 47 has demobilized.
Task Force Bureau Director, Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp says they’ll arrive either tonight or tomorrow. Before they left Houston, Task Force members conducted training with 50 Houston Firefighters on the use of GPS to mark locations already searched to keep from duplicating efforts. Blomenkamp says the GPS system also includes information on what was found during a search and rescue, whether a structure was damaged and whether a victim was found alive or dead. Missouri task force 1 rescued 316 people and dozens of pets in Texas.
Blomenkamp says the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Response System is deploying the Red Incident Support Team in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Two other Missouri Task Force 1 members have been activated. One team member reported to Herndon ,Virginia and the other to Puerto Rico Monday. There are only 28 such teams in the country. Missouri’s team has 220 members total.