Mizzou’s Record-Setting Day is the Result of a Perfect Storm

What happened when one of the Football Bowl Subdivision’s most prolific offenses was matched against one of the Football Championship Subdivision’s worst defenses was predictable.
Related story: Mizzou Pours it on in Season Opener
Missouri’s 815 total yards and 521 yards passing against Missouri State were the top marks of the weekend. The Tigers’ prodigious production comes with the caveat that it was orchestrated by a seasoned SEC quarterback in Drew Lock against a defense that ranked 105th last season, up from 123rd, and last, the year before.
In winning 72-43, the Tigers posted the fourth-highest offensive total in the nation since 2014 and bettered their school record by 71 yards.
Lock set school passing records with his 521 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s the only QB in the nation to go over 500 yards passing so far. He averaged 283 yards last season to rank second in the SEC.
The Tigers could put up more big numbers this week at home against South Carolina. The Gamecocks allowed 504 total yards, 415 passing, in a win over North Carolina State last week.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)