Sloping Floors Hinder BJC Tower Project

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Designers and builders are trying to determine why the floors aren’t level on the upper stories of the new BJC north tower under construction on Kingshighway Blvd.

St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald says the floors are slanted on levels six through 12, and he’s asking the project’s engineer of record to verify that the building is constructed “in accordance with design standards.”

“To the best of our knowledge there’s no concern that there’s any kind of catastrophic issues with the building, ” Oswald said, “As far as the stability and structural stability of the building, there’s no concerns.”

HOK designed the project, and it’s being built by three construction companies–Alberici, Clayco and Wilson–working together under the name “ACW Alliance.”

Oswald says there’s no timetable on when the engineering report would be complete, and when he could inspect the building to determine if it’s safe. The tower was expected to be open in early 2018, there is no word on if that timeline has changed.

Related story: BJC West County Opens Hospice House

In cases like this, which Oswald says are not unusual, there could be several possible causes.

“Certainly buildings could settle or move, that type of thing,” Oswald said. “Certainly there are man-made mistakes as far as (cement) pours and when they do various things like that. But those things usually can be rectified.”

HOK’s Managing Principal Lance Cage released a statement:

“HOK has been working closely with all appropriate City staff throughout the design and construction of the north tower at Forest Park Parkway and Kingshighway. We continue to meet with city inspectors and can state with certainty that the floors have not buckled and that the building is structurally sound. The north tower is an impressive example of state-of-the-art design and construction. We look forward to completing this project that will enhance the care environment of patients served by the medical center.”

ACW Alliance has not responded to a request for comment on the problem.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook