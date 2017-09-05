Smoking Banned from all Metro Properties

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No more smoking at Metro transit stations while you wait for your ride. Starting today, Metro properties in Missouri and Illinois will be smoke free, with guards giving out tickets for people who light up anyway.
Metro spokeswoman Patti Beck says this means no more cigarettes, e-cigarettes, pipes or cigars.
“Previously they couldn’t smoke on the platform or on the vehicles, now they won’t be able to smoke on the property at all,” she says.
The new rules are being met with mixed reaction from Metro passengers. Beck says anyone caught smoking will be given a citation, and have to appear in court in the county where the ticket was written.