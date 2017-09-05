Stenger Calls For Firing of St. Louis County Auditor

Filed Under: County Auditor Mark Tucker, County Executive Steve Stenger, fire, letter, report, St. Louis, statement, tax lien, termination
Steve Stenger (UPI/Bill Greenblatt)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is calling for the firing of County Auditor Mark Tucker.

In a letter to County Council Chairman Sam Page, Stenger cites reports that Tucker faces a 6-year-old federal tax lien of over $91,000, saying, “A delinquent tax debt of this magnitude demonstrates Tucker’s lack of personal fiscal responsibility.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE LETTER

The County Executive is asking Page and other council members to terminate Tucker’s appointment and to replace him with an experienced and upstanding County Auditor on whom the public and County government can depend.

“We call upon our residents to pay their taxes,” Stenger said in the letter. “It is appalling that our own county auditor, an individual responsible for budgetary checks and balances and who should serve as an example of fiscal responsibility, has instead proven derelict in his personal and professional obligations.”

He adds that while the county charter requires the auditor to have at least five years of accounting experience, Tucker has none.

Tucker was hired at Page’s urging. The charter requires the council to appoint and remove the auditor.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen