STL Co. NAACP: MICDS Students Should Be Expelled

LADUE (KMOX) – The St. Louis County NAACP is now involved at the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School after a series of racist and sexually charged messages between students spread quickly on social media.

Related story: MICDS Students May Face Expulsion For Racist Messages

The MICDS students involved in the messages, which included several uses of the N word and KKK references, have been suspended indefinitely — but county NAACP spokesman John Gaskin says that’s not enough.

“I think we as an organization are compelled to make sure those students are expelled because here’s the reality: our words have consequences,” Gaskin told KMOX’s Mark Reardon Tuesday afternoon.

Click to see the censored screenshots of the group messages

Gaskin spent much of Tuesday at MICDS speaking with parents, students and administrators. He says it’s a privilege, not a right, to go to MICDS – students are not entitled to go there – but he thinks lack of further punishment in this instance would add to an “air of entitlement.”

“You are entitled to a quality public education, you are not entitled to a private independent school education here in St. Louis. It is a privilege to be able to go there,” Gaskin continued. “So to feel that you have the air of arrogance to make those sorts of remarks, and there is no sort of consequence issued to you, is of great concern. I think a strong message needs to be sent.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook