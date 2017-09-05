School Fining Students For Being Late To Class

CBS Local — Students at a high school in Utah have a new reason to get to class on time each day: they’ll be keeping money in their pockets.

Stansbury High School in Salt Lake City has started cracking down on kids who are chronically late. According to reports, the students will first receive a warning for being late. A second offense will bring a $3 fine. The penalty goes up to $5 if the student continues to be tardy.

“What we’re really trying to target are those periods between classes where it’s a personal decision of whether you’re going to walk from class A to class B and be on time,” said Stansbury assistant principal Cody Reutzel. Stansbury’s principal Gailynn Warr added that the school only handed out warnings during the first week of the new lateness plan.

Although some parents agreed that the penalties would make their children more accountable, many argued against the sudden change.

“I think it’s just going to be a band-aid to an actual problem that could be resolved with different methods,” parent Julie Rae said. “There’s a lot of families out there that are economically stressed. They’re not going to be able to pay these fines,” added parent Brett Dennison.

Stansbury High says students who are fined can opt for a lunch detention or show a perfect attendance record for several weeks to avoid paying.

“We’re not after the money. We just want our kids to be in class,” said Principal Warr.