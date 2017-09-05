Teenager Shot Waiting For His School Bus, Died at Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Seventeen-year-old James Scales was waiting for the school bus when he was shot several times, Tuesday morning authorities say.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block N. Euclid Ave. at 6:20 a.m.
Scales was there waiting for the school bus when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was able to make his way back home, police say, then was taken to the hospital.
There, he was pronounced dead.
Police says they have no suspects.