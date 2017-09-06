Courtroom Scuffle Spills Onto Downtown Street

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A dozen police vehicles were in the street just outside the downtown Civil Courts Building due to a courtroom scuffle that spilled out into the street. As the city is on edge due to the inevitable verdict in the trial of former police officer Jason Stockley, this incident is not related to that trial.
The disturbance began inside a courtroom at the downtown St. Louis Civil Court building during a murder trial, the judge ordered the parties to go outside.
People attending the trial, from both the prosecution and defense side, were involved in the scuffle that continued as members moved outside the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court.
A gun was recovered from the scene and two were arrested, but no one was injured, reports KMOX’s Kevin Killeen.