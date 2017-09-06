Greitens Unveils Economic Development Plan

Filed Under: economic development, Greitens, jobs, MTC, technology

ST. PETERS, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Greitens plans to tout new jobs in St. Peters today, as he kicks off a three-day economic development conference in our area.

Day one – The release of the governor’s ‘innovation task force’ report. It makes several recommendations, including keeping a program called the Missouri Technology Corporation, which matches private investment into start-ups. Gov. Grietens and legislators had proposed defunding MTC.

“Start ups need resources and the thing that MTC provided was, no just capital, but capital that attracted other capital,” says Venture Cafe Global Institute Director Travis Sheridan, meaning companies don’t have to leave St. Louis to chase money elsewhere.

The innovation report also proposes better branding and more of a concentration on Missouri as a whole, instead of St. Louis, Kansas City or Columbia. individually.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen