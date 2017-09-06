Greitens Unveils Economic Development Plan

ST. PETERS, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Greitens plans to tout new jobs in St. Peters today, as he kicks off a three-day economic development conference in our area.
Day one – The release of the governor’s ‘innovation task force’ report. It makes several recommendations, including keeping a program called the Missouri Technology Corporation, which matches private investment into start-ups. Gov. Grietens and legislators had proposed defunding MTC.
“Start ups need resources and the thing that MTC provided was, no just capital, but capital that attracted other capital,” says Venture Cafe Global Institute Director Travis Sheridan, meaning companies don’t have to leave St. Louis to chase money elsewhere.
The innovation report also proposes better branding and more of a concentration on Missouri as a whole, instead of St. Louis, Kansas City or Columbia. individually.