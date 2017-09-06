LOOK: Amazing Radar Images Show Final Flight Escape Puerto Rico Before Irma Hits

CBS Local — As Category 5 Hurricane Irma made its way through the Caribbean towards the Florida Keys, millions were forced to find safe places of refuge or escape the region and the hurricane’s fury.

On Wednesday afternoon, just before Irma struck Puerto Rico, Delta Airlines was able to help roughly 200 passengers get out of harm’s way just in the nick of time.

Incredible satellite images detail the journey of the last flight in and out of the San Juan area just before Hurricane Irma hit.

According to data from FlightRadar24.com, compiled by aviation enthusiast Jason Rabinowitz, DL431 — a Boeing 737-900 — touched down in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 12:00 p.m. ET as the Category 5 storm prepared to bear down on the region.

Prior to DL431’s arrival, three flights (two JetBlue, one American Airlines) turned around before reaching San Juan Airport.

You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431? Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

With the massive storm closing in, Delta executed a 52-minute turn around and boarded passengers looking to escape Irma’s wrath and get to New York’s JFK airport.

Rabinowitz told CBS Local that the flight was reportedly completely full with “a long standby list.”

Here they go! DL302 now taxiing for takeoff before #Irma gets really bad. pic.twitter.com/CNfk5L6oaa — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Basically this, but for a 737 pic.twitter.com/zu8zqC4Tjk — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they're doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/lOq9Te5DO6 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Well, that's the end of that story. DL302 is reaching the edge of #Irma's outer bands. Guess the flight crew serves lunch now…? pic.twitter.com/IDTV3WuLd5 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

While the escape certainly looks harrowing, the flight crew and Delta Airlines clearly knew that they had a window in which they could operate both flights safely.

Since DL302 departed, San Juan Airport has been closed to both arriving and departing aircraft and the airport’s air traffic control tower has been evacuated.