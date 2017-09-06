Lincoln County Man Allegedly Spanks Child Until She Vomits

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – A Lincoln County man allegedly spanked a child younger than 3-year-old until she vomited.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has changed Andrew Sumner, 29, with felony abuse or neglect of a child and is currently held in the Lincoln County Jail. According to police, the incident happened sometime in August.

According to a witness, during the incident Sumner held the victim over a toilet and would not stop spanking her until she stopped crying.

In an interview with police, Sumner told investigators he spanked the victim too hard and left bruises on the victim. The investigation is ongoing as detectives look into additional allegations, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sumner’s bond is set at $50,000. Police say Sumner cannot have contact with the victim or her family and will no be allowed to have unsupervised visits with anyone under the age of 18.

