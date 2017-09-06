St. Louis Real Estate Interest Rates Still Low

Filed Under: market, real estate, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With interest rates remaining low, the St. Louis real estate market continues to be hot.

But, Christina Strait of Strait Realty says supply is struggling to keep up with demand.

“We are definitely seeing a shortage in the market of inventory. We buyers right now that cannot find homes,” she says.

“Low 200,000 is a really hot market, and that also depends on where you are in the city and county,” says Saint Louis Realtors Association president Barry Upchurch.

Upchurch says that the average ticket in city and county was about 190,000 in July.

That’s ten-grand more than July of last year.

But, there were 400 fewer homes on the market than a year ago, down from about 7000.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen