St. Louis Real Estate Interest Rates Still Low

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With interest rates remaining low, the St. Louis real estate market continues to be hot.
But, Christina Strait of Strait Realty says supply is struggling to keep up with demand.
“We are definitely seeing a shortage in the market of inventory. We buyers right now that cannot find homes,” she says.
“Low 200,000 is a really hot market, and that also depends on where you are in the city and county,” says Saint Louis Realtors Association president Barry Upchurch.
Upchurch says that the average ticket in city and county was about 190,000 in July.
That’s ten-grand more than July of last year.
But, there were 400 fewer homes on the market than a year ago, down from about 7000.