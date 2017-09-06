Still No Word on Stockley Verdict

Filed Under: Jason Stockley, judge, protest, trial, verdict

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The judge who will decide whether a former St. Louis police officer murdered a man in the line of duty is sending no signals about where things stand.

READ MORE: Mayor Krewson Has a Message For St. Louis Before Stockley Trial Verdict

Judge Timothy Wilson is also working on another case, with lawyers and a handcuffed defendant in his court room. Then he went into his chambers with a inner door hung with a gold tinsel Christmas wreath and didn’t return our calls. The questions we want to ask Judge Wilson are how’s he going to announce his verdict. Will he call everyone back into court, or just post it online? Has he already reached a verdict, or is he still deliberating? With the barricades up for protesters and talk of unrest, people want to know his plan.

READ MORE: New Video Expected to Be Released in Stockley Trial

KMOX contacted both the defense and prosecution, and they both say they’re not getting any timetable from Judge Wilson on the verdict.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen