United Way Sets 2017 Campaign Goal

St. Louis, MO. (KMOX) It is their most ambitious goal to date. The United Way of Greater St. Louis announces its 2017 community campaign goal of $75.5 million. Campaign co-chairs are Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene Corporation, and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, LLC.

Neidorff said, “What makes our region special is the generosity of thousands of people who come together, year after year, to help our neighbors.”

Burkhart said they visited with 50 CEO’s and a dozen agencies before determine this year’s fundraising goal. “Over the last few months, Michael and I have had an opportunity to see the work of United Way and its member agencies in the community, from summer programming and job training for young people to disaster relief for families in crisis.” He added, “We recognize the vast and significant needs in the St. Louis region and are focused on the efforts of local companies and individuals to raise money for our community.”

Burkhart said it was clear that the need is great. “One in three people in our region is supported by the United Way. He explains that the United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week in the St. Louis region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and strong communities. He points out that the biggest supporters are those touched by the United Way. “Everyone is touched by the United Way one way or another.

Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis said, “United Way not only invests in a network of quality agencies that are changing lives, but we also collaborate with partners to create real and sustainable solutions to the systemic issues that hinder the future of our region’s growth. It is because of the tremendous support from this region that we’ve been able to help local people for 95 years.”

The annual fall fundraising campaign officially kicks off this Sunday at the United Way Day at the Ballpark and runs through early November.

Last year, more than 100,000 individuals and businesses donated to United Way to collectively raise a record $75 million for people in a 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois. Individuals interested in donating may pledge online at HelpingPeople.org.



