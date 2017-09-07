Fake Facebook Ads Creating Campaign Controversy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You know those ads on Facebook? Hundreds of them during the election year were fake, aimed at influencing the 2016 election.

Facebook says that during the campaign there were hundreds of fake accounts that bought ads aimed at stirring up ranker in America over issues like race relations and gun control. Facebook says the ads in question probably came from Russia, a notorious so-called “troll farm” based in St. Peterberg known for promoting Russian government positions by way of fake accounts.

Facebook is turning its finding over to the federal government.

