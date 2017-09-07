Global Trends Predict Heavy Flu Season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You may not want to hear this, but this year’s flu forecast predicts a big season ahead.
Flu experts in the United States usually look overseas to see what type of flu season may be on its way here.
“We basically are seeing an uptick of cases in Australia and Indonesia, and parts of southern Asia, but what’s circulating here may not be what’s circulating when it comes to the United States,”says SLU Care’s Dr. Sharon Frey, clinical director of St. Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development.
Still, she says it makes sense to get prepared.
“It’s never too early to get your influenza shot. Getting it as soon as it’s available is a good idea,” she says.
And it’s already available at many local pharmacies and grocery stores.