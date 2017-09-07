Harvey Help Rejected, Metro-East Volunteers Sent Away

VITOR, Texas (KMOX) – A recently posted YouTube video shows a police officer in Texas yelling at two men from Millstadt, Illinois who drove swamp buggies down to help with Hurricane Harvey relief.
The men drove 16 hours with supplies to try to help hurricane victims, but when they reached Vitor, Texas, they were told they were not welcome because they didn’t have permits for the vehicles.
Here is the full video posted by James Hartwell on Facebook, on Saturday. Warning, there is some adult language in the post:
The officer says that his own house is under water and he has to be “out here helping people” and then goes on to say, “we’ve had enough.”
Vitor police say the man isn’t one of their officers and the Millstadt men should not have been turned away.