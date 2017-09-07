Huey Lewis Added to Loufest Lineup Honoring Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Huey Lewis has joined the star-studded lineup for Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry!, a celebration honoring the father of Rock N’ Roll to take place at the eighth-annual LouFest on Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m.

Festival producers have also announced that St. Louis native Bryan Greenberg and Chris Chew will join the lineup, with special appearances from members of the Berry family, including Charles Berry III and Jahi Eskridge.

As announced last week, LouFest is working with the Berry family and the newly formed Chuck Berry Foundation to support arts and music education. Ultimately, the Foundation, with the help of LouFest, will work to honor the legacy of Chuck Berry by nurturing the next generation of music innovators and leaders in the St. Louis community. To help further advance this mission, LouFest has also partnered with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation – which is committed to providing the essential infrastructure necessary for the arts to thrive in St. Louis – to help produce Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry! at LouFest 2017 and provide ongoing professional opportunities for local artists and musicians.

