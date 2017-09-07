Inside Pitch: Cardinals Have a Message For Youth Ballplayers

Filed Under: advice, Ameren Illinois, Inside Pitch 2017, Jeff Gyorko, Kids, Kyle McClellan, Matt Carpenter, Michael Wacha, Randal Grichuk, St. Louis Cardinals, young athlete

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ever wonder what St. Louis Cardinals players did as youth athletes, that helped them get to the Major Leagues?

This week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch has the answer for you, thanks to former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan. He asked players to give some advice to young athletes.

Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko want to tell kids to just have fun and remember that you’re playing a game. But they both agree that if you really want to get serious about baseball, then just keep working hard.

