Missouri Governor Considers National Guard for Stockley Protests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Governor says he may call in the National Guard if needed after a verdict is reached in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockely.

Greitens was in St. Peters to celebrate the growth of Seyer industries, a parts supplier for Boeing, adding 125 more jobs. He says people have a constitutional right to protest, but he doesn’t want protests to turn violent.

“I obviously don’t have any control over the verdict. We don’t know when it will come, or what it will be. I just think that it’s really important for everybody, in the city of St. Louis and throughout the state of Missouri, no matter what the verdict is, that we find ways of keeping peace here in the state of Missouri,” he says.

Greitens says he met this week with the St. Louis mayor and police chief to talk about crime, and the discussion included planning for the Stockely verdict.

