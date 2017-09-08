Alderwomen Pushed for Payroll Tax Over Sales Tax Increase

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen returns from summer break this morning. Among the proposals before them, a plan to fund public safety with a payroll tax instead of a sales tax.
Sponsoring Alderwoman Megan Green says her half-percent payroll tax hike would put the burden on employers to boost funding for public safety. It’s being run as a counter-proposal to Mayor Krewson’s half-cent sales tax hike for public safety slated for the November ballot.
“We’re at a point where sales tax is going to be reaching one of the highest levels of any city in the country… And when you have special taxing districts it’s pushing it over 11 percent in some areas,” she says.
Green says her plan would raise about $38 million a year, $10 million more than the sales tax plan. The extra money, she says, could go for job training and programs that discourage crime.