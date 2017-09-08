Anheuser Busch Announces Extensive Layoffs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s no word on how many local employees are affected, but Anheuser Busch/InBev is laying off hundreds of employees.
They work for the brewer’s High End division. That’s the division that was formed three years ago to manage AB’s craft brewery acquisitions. 380 people, about 90 percent of the division’s nationwide sales force, are being let go.
High End Sales rep Mike Seabaugh tells the Beer Street Journal that “Basically, they’ve bought quite a few breweries and with those purchases came a bunch of employees. They don’t have room for us anymore.”
The layoffs do not include employees who report directly to any of the 10 breweries within its portfolio
High End isn’t commenting on the exact number of layoffs, only saying they impact less than 2 percent of AB’s 18 thousand North American employees.