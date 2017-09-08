Local Libraries Offer Fake News Classes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One term is being used a lot these days – fake news.
“People think that if it’s out there, than it’s true, and that’s not the case,” says Christen Sorth is Director of the St Louis County Library district.
Want to figure out what’s fake news? The library is offering a “fake news class”.
“Click bait and false news things that show up in your feed. And [the class] gives quizzes at the beginning, to see where people are in terms of verifying fake news, and it gives another quiz at the end to see if they’ve learned through the one hour session about any kind of fake media that’s out there,” she says.
The class is open to anyone of any age. They start this month so find out about the fake news class at your closest library branch.