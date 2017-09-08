Loop Trolley Could Start This Fall

Filed Under: Delmar, Forest Park, Loop, Loop Trolley., November

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – So when will the Loop Trolley finally start carrying passengers between University City and Forest Park.

Joe Edwards, who heads up the Loop Trolley District, says the three cars that will operate on the 2.2 mile line are still being tested.

“Once we get the ok from the Federal Transit Administration and and MoDot, we’ll start running them. And right now the consultants are saying ii’s looking like mid-November,” he says.

READ MORE: Loop Trolley Delayed by Final Car Delivery

That start date for the $50 million project has been delayed several times for various reasons.

Joe Edwards was a guest on the Mark Reardon show.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen