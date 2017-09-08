Loop Trolley Could Start This Fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – So when will the Loop Trolley finally start carrying passengers between University City and Forest Park.
Joe Edwards, who heads up the Loop Trolley District, says the three cars that will operate on the 2.2 mile line are still being tested.
“Once we get the ok from the Federal Transit Administration and and MoDot, we’ll start running them. And right now the consultants are saying ii’s looking like mid-November,” he says.
That start date for the $50 million project has been delayed several times for various reasons.
Joe Edwards was a guest on the Mark Reardon show.