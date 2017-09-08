Missouri Department of Conservation Fighting Wildfires in Montana, Oregon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Forty-eight Missouri Department of Conservation employees are helping battle wildfires in Montana and Oregon.

The MDC crews are mostly digging fire lines, assisting with fire operations and cleaning up and they’ve been working in the area since July.

Ten employees are currently working at the East Fork Fire in Montana.

The photos the Missouri Department of Conservation posted on Facebook were taken in late July at the Sapphire Complex – Goat Creek Fire and Lolo Peak Fire, both in Montana.

