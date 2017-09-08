New Chesterfield Pumpkin Patch Readies for Season

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOX) – The new pumpkin patch in Chesterfield is making progress towards opening for its very first season.
Peter Wolf with Chesterfield Valley Pumpkin Patch says it is full steam ahead for its grand opening in about two weeks. They’re busy bringing in rock to put under the tents. They just finished the beer garden. They put in a 250 foot mobile zip line.
READ MORE: Rombach Farms Announces Closure
I asked Wolf if they’re getting a lot of support from the public.
“We have, quite a bit. We have people almost everyday that are driving by and they see us out there working and they’re honking, they’re yelling out the window ‘see you soon’, and it’s all been very encouraging,’ he says.
The pumpkin patch will be open from September 23rd all the way through Halloween.