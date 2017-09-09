Family Says Body Found is that of Sam Heisel

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The family of missing Brentwood teenager Sam Heisel released a statement Saturday afternoon saying the body found in Peruque Creek in O’ Fallon Missouri Saturday morning is that of Sam Heisel.
The statement says, “it is with excruciating pain in our hearts we share that Sam was found dead today in O’Fallon Missouri.” It goes on to say, “Since Sam went missing last Tuesday, we have held out hope for his safe return. Hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement from throughout the region have supported the search. It was extensive. We all were determined. The outpouring of concern and support has been incredible. We thank everyone who has volunteered, reached out, prayed with us and prayed for Sam.”
Heisel went missing from his home in Brentwood early Tuesday morning.
O’Fallon Police say they will release more information after the medical examiner’s investigation.