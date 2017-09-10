Suspicious Death in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOX) – Webster Groves Police say they have begun an investigation after finding a dead man in a home in the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue.
Captain Stephen Spear says they received a call, Friday morning, asking them to check on the welfare of a resident. When they arrived they found an unlocked door and the body of the victim inside.
They say a person of interest is in custody. No names or further information has been released.
If you have any information related to this case you are asked to call Webster Groves Police at (314) 645-3000.