Ameren Sends Workers to Restore Florida Power Lines

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Help is on the way to the state of Florida following damage from Hurricane Irma. Ameren Missouri sent more than 100 workers this morning to help restore power.

Those crews got on the road around 5 a.m. They’ll make it to north Georgia and get a little bit of sleep before arriving in Orlando sometime tomorrow afternoon.

Ameren has no idea how long they’ll be needed in Florida. It could be several days, even a couple weeks.

Mike Lewis is the Superintendent of Reliability Support Services for Ameren. He says there is a lot of work to be done to get power back online.

“I think that last number I saw was about five and a half million people total out across the state of Florida. I really don’t know what the extent of the entire restoration effort is. I did hear reports that this is the largest mobilization of line restoration force in history,” he says.

Lewis says the work down in Florida will be dangerous. But his people are highly trained and they know how to be safe.

