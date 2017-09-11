Belleville 9/11 Memorial Dedicates Phase Two

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – A second dedication ceremony for the September 11th Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Monday.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour says they’ve had thousands visit the walkway since last year’s dedication of phase one, including lots of children.

“It’s kind of like our pearl harbor. These kids that are in school today weren’t around in 2001. Kind of living history, so it’s neat for us to see that going on,” he says.

The memorial is located outside Belleville Fire House Four on South Illinois Street.

Paving stones, a flagpole, and landscaping have been added to the main attraction – a 35 foot, 71-hundred pound beam from the toppled World Trade Center.

