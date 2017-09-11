Human Foot Still Inside a Shoe Found In Bee Tree County Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police have been searching since Labor Day for clues after a human foot was found by hikers in a south St. Louis County park.

Officers say a group of hikers at Bee Tree County Park found a “large sized men’s shoe” with a human foot still inside, along the western banks of the Mississippi River on September 4. St. Louis County Police Department officers responded to the area of the 2700 block of Finestown Avenue, and confirmed it was a human foot.

Since the discovery of the human remains, several exhaustive searches have been performed on the area, police say. Including: canine searches, cadaver dog searches, water searches, helicopter searches, and article searches.

Police say the searches have “not yet revealed anything of value.”

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crime Against Persons and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting investigations into the matter.

Any additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding this investigation.

