Humane Society Rescues 130 Harvey Pets, Prepares for Irma

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They put themselves in the path of a monster hurricane to save abandoned dogs and cats.

Now, Jeanne Jae with the Humane Society of Missouri is singing the praises of Disaster Response Team members.

“You have to be self-sufficient when you go into areas that have been effected by a disaster like this, so as you can imagine, you’re giving up a lot of creature comforts, and of course they’re giving up a lot of their time,” she says.

In all, 130 dogs and cats have been brought back from the Harvey Disaster Zone and will eventually be put up for adoption locally.

Now those teams will rest up, restock and prepare to head back down to Florida as needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

