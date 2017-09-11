Jose Martinez Plans to Hold Donation Drive For Home Country of Venezuela

dstrong>ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jose Martinez is learning a new position, in the midst of a playoff push with the St. Louis Cardinals. But the outfielder-turned-first-baseman has plenty more on his mind, with family and friends scattered between St. Louis, Florida and his home country of Venezuela.

He joined KMOX’s Chris Hrabe during Monday’s Sports Open Line, you can hear that entire interview here:

The 29-year-old says he recently brought some of his close relatives to St. Louis, away from their south Florida homes where Hurricane Irma is causing billions of dollars worth of damage in the state.

“As soon as they got here, my uncle was like ‘O.K., I’m ready for the game, lets go,” Martinez says.

However, other family members are still in Venezuela, including his son. Martinez says even though he’s living his dream, he still pays attention to his country, which is in the midst of a financial and political struggle. That’s why he wants to ask Cardinals nation to help.

“I want to just get some boxes around the stadium and try to get people to bring some stuff that they don’t need or maybe don’t use,” Martinez says. “Whatever they can donate, medicine or whatever that I can send back home, it’s gonna be good. It’s going to be a great help for the people of Venezuela.”

