McCaskill and Blunt Reflect on 9/11 16th Anniversary

WASHINGTON DC – Among those pausing to remember this, the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks are Missouri U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt. Each issued a statement.

McCaskill’s statement reads:

“Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives sixteen years ago in a brutal terrorist attack that shook our country to its core. Today we remember all the lives we lost that day—including the first responders who charged into danger to save others, and the thousands more who’ve heroically signed up to fight and die for our freedoms in the wars that followed. American exceptionalism—the strengths that continue to make us the most powerful country in the world—is what the terrorists cowardly tried, and failed, to destroy that day. I’ll continue working each day to ensure the continued safety and security of Missourians at home and around the world.”

Senator Blunt’s statement reads:

“Today, we pause to remember the thousands of Americans who were killed on September 11, 2001, and pray for the families who lost so much on that tragic day. We honor the first responders whose bravery and selflessness showed the world that the American spirit would never be broken. And, we reflect with gratitude on the countless sacrifices our military men and women make every day to secure our freedom. Our dedicated first responders, service members, and intelligence professionals work tirelessly to keep us safe. I will continue working to ensure they have the tools and resources they need to carry out their missions.”



