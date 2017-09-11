Mo. Legislature Meets on Veto, Facebook Comments

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – Unfinished business hangs over the Missouri legislature, as they gather not only for the Veto Session this week, but could also take action against two members accused of spewing hate speech on Facebook. Governor Greitens could call a special session for lawmakers to deal with the problem, but says he won’t.

“What’s very clear to us, we’ve looked a this, we’ve communicated with the senate and the house leadership, is they have the power right now to take action. So we’re going to be looking to them to take that action, and we think it’s important that they do,” he says.

Democratic State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal wrote on Facebook that she hopes somebody assassinates President Trump. And Republican State Representative Warren Love wrote on Facebook that whoever desecrated a Confederate monument in Springfield, Missouri should be hung from a tree.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook