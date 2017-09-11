Ryan Wrecker: 10 pounds of news shoved in a 5 pound bag

By Ryan Wrecker
Every time I try to complain about a busy news week, the cycle will find a way to outdo itself.

First, I want to thank everyone that helped the #STLforHouston efforts on Friday.  It was an amazing show of support and generosity for our friends in Texas.  Trailer after trailer was filled, dollar after dollar was donated, and we saw the spirit of our giving community, one car load at a time.  As I write this on Sunday night, I’m wondering what we’re going to do have to do next for our friends in Florida.  My thoughts and prayers continue.

One of the biggest stories this week is the prospect of appealing to Amazon, the shopping and tech giant.  They announced a search for their second headquarters, and immediately the city of St. Louis jumped at the idea.  They should, as it could bring tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the area.  But the questions is how much are we willing to sacrifice to make it work, and will we over spend in order to be competitive in the bidding process?  It’s what my video above is about, so take a watch and let me know if you agree.

A lot happened this past week, and it’s nearly impossible to keep up unless you listen to KMOX all day.

 

I’m still put back by this.  Texas lawyer Rob Ranco said on Twitter, “I’m not wishing for it… but I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted.”  What an idiot.  He deleted his Twitter account, deleted his videos posted on YouTube, the Carlson Law Firm has removed the ability to leave comments on their Facebook page, but somehow left him up on their website, effectively to stand by his comments.

 

PLUS I got to meet Superman!

Had a great time meeting everyone at the STL for Houston fundraiser.  Lots of generous people all made their way to the Schnuck’s on Butler Hill Road. As it turns out Mark Reardon somehow survived and put on a great show that afternoon.

Did you know the privatized space race started here in St. Louis? Cool interview with Julian Guthrie and her book “How to Make a Spaceship.”

If this tweet makes sense to you, you watch too many reality TV shows.

