STL Treasurer’s Office Raising Money for Kid’s College Savings

ST. LOUIS, MO(KMOX) You can help a child think about their future. The City of St. Louis Treasurer’s Office says just donate to the 1 : 1 Fund this week for the College Kids Savings Accounts and they will match your donation dollar for dollar up to $500 this week. The Treasurer’s office began providing the savings accounts to all kindergarten students three years ago. Treasurer Tishaura Jones says, “To date, College Kids has opened nearly 6,300 savings accounts, and students have saved more than $450,000 with deposits and incentives.”

The initial deposit of $50 dollars is provided by the Treasurer’s office. But Jones says the success of the program, “College Kids” is not possible without the generous support of donors.

Jones says students who have savings accounts are more likely to think about their future and consider going to college.  You can follow the link to make a donation.

https://donate.1to1fund.org/campaign/college-kids-back-to-school-campaign/c143733

