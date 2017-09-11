Suspected Kidnapper Unable to Afford Attorney

Filed Under: Attorney, China, kidnapping, scholar, University of Illinois

URBANA, ILL. (KMOX) – A judge has allowed lawyers for a 27-year-old suspect in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China to withdraw from the case on grounds he can’t foot the legal bills.

U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce said at a Friday hearing in Urbana, Illinois, that a defense attorney paid for by federal funds would be brought in to represent Brendt Christensen.

Outgoing attorney Thomas Bruno says Christensen can’t afford to pay for work that could include a death-penalty defense.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen