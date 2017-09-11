Suspected Kidnapper Unable to Afford Attorney

URBANA, ILL. (KMOX) – A judge has allowed lawyers for a 27-year-old suspect in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China to withdraw from the case on grounds he can’t foot the legal bills.
U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce said at a Friday hearing in Urbana, Illinois, that a defense attorney paid for by federal funds would be brought in to represent Brendt Christensen.
Outgoing attorney Thomas Bruno says Christensen can’t afford to pay for work that could include a death-penalty defense.