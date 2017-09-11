US Returns Victorious From Homeless World Cup

Filed Under: Homeless World Cup, Norway, soccer, Win

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cliff Byrd just got back from playing goalie for the US team in the Homeless World Cup in Oslo, Norway.

Byrd says his team finished the tournament with a 6 and 6 record, including a 5-game winning streak and a near shutout. He says the players and fans were great, even when they played the hometown team.

“Norway was a great group of guys. They beat us, but still they’re great guys and their fans were even better. They cheered both of us on,” he says.

Since he can’t return to the Homeless World Cup as a player, Cliff is hoping to coach the women’s team. He’ll also keep playing street soccer here on the St. Louis Roadies. He also plans to return to school and is looking for a part-time job, hopefully something involving dogs.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen