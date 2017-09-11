US Returns Victorious From Homeless World Cup

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cliff Byrd just got back from playing goalie for the US team in the Homeless World Cup in Oslo, Norway.
Byrd says his team finished the tournament with a 6 and 6 record, including a 5-game winning streak and a near shutout. He says the players and fans were great, even when they played the hometown team.
“Norway was a great group of guys. They beat us, but still they’re great guys and their fans were even better. They cheered both of us on,” he says.
Since he can’t return to the Homeless World Cup as a player, Cliff is hoping to coach the women’s team. He’ll also keep playing street soccer here on the St. Louis Roadies. He also plans to return to school and is looking for a part-time job, hopefully something involving dogs.