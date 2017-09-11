Wildwood Considers Adding Olympic Velodrome

Filed Under: Bicycling, Olympic, velodrome, Wildwood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A city council meeting tonight in one West St. Louis County community will include talks about an Olympic cycling velodrome.

A velodrome is a banked race track, and Wildwood is looking at building one on Manchester Road, right across the street from the Dierbergs Town Center.

The owners of the land plan on donating it to the city. In fact, at tonight’s city council meeting officials are expected to accept that letter of intent.

The problem is many in Wildwood do not want to see a velodrome go into that spot near the Town Center. Many residents are concerned about traffic, lights and most of all, they don’t think an Olympic cycling velodrome fits there.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen