Wildwood Considers Adding Olympic Velodrome

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A city council meeting tonight in one West St. Louis County community will include talks about an Olympic cycling velodrome.
A velodrome is a banked race track, and Wildwood is looking at building one on Manchester Road, right across the street from the Dierbergs Town Center.
The owners of the land plan on donating it to the city. In fact, at tonight’s city council meeting officials are expected to accept that letter of intent.
The problem is many in Wildwood do not want to see a velodrome go into that spot near the Town Center. Many residents are concerned about traffic, lights and most of all, they don’t think an Olympic cycling velodrome fits there.