Win A Pair Of Tickets To Mozart Jupiter

Win: A pair of tickets to see the St. Louis Symphony perform Mozart Jupiter

Contest Ends: Friday, September 15, 2017

Listen to the Charlie Brennan Show all week on KMOX and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the St. Louis Symphony perform Mozart Jupiter on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Internationally-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax joins the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra beginning a two-week celebration of Mozart with the composer’s charming Piano Concertos Nos. 19 and 27. Plus, Music Director David Robertson leads the orchestra in Mozart’s final and exuberant symphony, the “Jupiter.”

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 15, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

