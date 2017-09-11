Win Tickets To U2

Win: A pair of tickets to see U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Contest Ends: Thursday, September 14, 2017
Listen to the Mark Reardon Show Monday through Thursday this week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Tickets are on sale now, click here for more show information.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, September 14, 2017. Read the official contest rules.