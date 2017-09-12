ACLU Cautions Police Ahead of Protests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ahead of possible protests, the American Civil Liberties Union is warning police to remember the lessons learned in Ferguson. Local ACLU Executive Director Jeffrey Mittman says police cannot arbitrarily forbid protesters from standing on the sidewalk.

“You may recall a the time of Ferguson, the ACLU had to go to court to strike down the so-called ‘five second rule’. The police instituted this idea that you could not stand in place for more than five seconds. Of course, the federal district judge said that’s absolutely wrong,” he says.

Mittman says police should also remember the courts have affirmed the rights of citizens to video tape or photograph police in the midst of a demonstration–so long as they are not interfering with police. Mittman outlined his concerns in a letter sent to local and state police, Governor Greitens, Mayor Krewson and Missouri Attorney General Hawley.

