BREAKING: Three Alarm Fire Rages On

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three alarm fire in a vacant three-story building at Dodier and Leffingwell.
Firefighters are still on the scene. What were once 100 foot flames shooting from the building have been reduced to heavy smoke and some residual fire in the roof. Part of that roof has collapsed.
RELATED STORY: Fire Fighters Battle Blaze at Ford Truck Sales
Fire fighters entered the building through the first floor to break several widows, allowing water to better penetrate the flames. To our knowledge, no one has been injured.